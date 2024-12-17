Choutuppal: This will be ‘Lagacherla 2.0’ if demands not met

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Victims of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project staged a protest in front of the RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) office on Monday. Displaying placards, they vowed not to surrender their lands for the RRR project at any cost.

The protesters demanded that if their lands are taken, they should be given alternate land in another location or compensated as per the prevailing open market rates. They raised slogans against the approach of the government and public representatives.

The evictees reminded the RDO of his previous promise to resolve their grievances by organizing a special meeting with the Collector. They demanded that he fulfil that assurance. Insisting on a response from the RDO, they refused to leave and continued their protest at the site.

Moreover, the evictees engaged in a heated argument with RDO Shekhar Reddy questioning the nominal compensation rates being offered for their valuable lands. The protesters confronted him questioning why he had failed to keep his promise of arranging a meeting with the Collector to ensure justice.

A few people warned that if peaceful protests did not yield results, they would be forced to escalate their agitation, even resorting to violent actions like those seen in Lagacherla. They stated that they were prepared to fight against the administration’s unfair practices.

After intense discussions, the RDO assured them that he would arrange a meeting with the Collector within a week. With this assurance, the evictees temporarily called off their protest.