Just In
Chugh, Bandi discuss ways to bolster BJP in TG
Party general secretary heaps praise on Bandi
Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar met BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh at his residence in Delhi on Friday.
Chugh expressed hope that Bandi Sanjay would bring good name to the department and work for the betterment of the people. He praised Bandi Sanjay for expansion of the party in Telangana State.
On this occasion, the leaders discussed the condition of the BJP in the state and the issues to be undertaken to further strengthen the party. Chugh expressed his happiness that the BJP won 8 parliamentary seats in Telangana and got more than 35 percent of the votes and opined that it was possible because of the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the Narendra Modi government.
He said that the Congress party, has lost its credibility in just five months after coming to power and the results of the parliamentary elections reflect the frustration and anger of the people against the ruling party.
The Congress party, which had made unusual promises in the Assembly elections, is betraying the people of Telangana by not implementing them.
He said that the fact that BRS has failed in the State and BJP is the only alternative to the Congress party which was also proved by the by the Lok Sabha election results.