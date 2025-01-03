CITU Demands Immediate Implementation of Revised Wage Rates for Civil Supply Workers

Gadwal: CITU District Vice President Uppair Narasimha demanded the immediate release of a government order (GO) to implement revised wage rates and provide justice to workers without subjecting them to financial hardships. He visited the indefinite strike camp of Civil Supply Hamali workers at the Gadwal stock point on Thursday.

During his address, Narasimha highlighted that the Civil Supply Hamali workers, who play a crucial role in the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation, have been struggling for justice. He stated that during earlier protests, the government promised to increase the bonus from ₹6,500 to ₹7,500 and implement new wage rates, among other assurances. However, even after three months, no GO has been issued to fulfill these promises.

Criticizing the delay, he said that the sweat and toil of these workers sustain the public distribution system across the state, yet they are being subjected to exploitation instead of being rewarded for their efforts. He expressed anguish that the unfulfilled promises have pushed the workers and their families into financial distress.

Narasimha also accused the government of wasting public grain worth crores while neglecting the very laborers who are the backbone of production and distribution. He vowed that the strike would continue until the promises made to the workers are implemented. He urged the government to immediately invite the workers' unions for discussions and resolve their grievances.

Participants:

Civil Supply Hamali Workers' Union District Assistant Secretary Shiva Krishna, along with leaders Naresh, Govindu, Anjaneyulu, Nandakishore, Sahadevudu, Mallanna, Chinna Hanuman, Saiyamma, and Naveen, actively participated in the protest.