CITU Warns of Agitation if Contract Workers Not Regularized

Gadwal: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded that all contract and outsourcing employees working in various central and state government departments be made permanent immediately. District Vice President of CITU, Upper Narasimha, submitted a representation to Additional Collector Lakshminarayana at the district headquarters on Friday, following the call given by the state committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha alleged that governments were exploiting workers under the guise of contract and outsourcing arrangements and demanded that they be given job security and permanent status. He condemned the practice of withholding salaries for several months despite employees working on par with regular government staff.

He pointed out that in Gadwal district alone, wages have been pending since January 2024 in the Registration Department. Similarly, workers in SC hostels have not been paid for 10 months, BC hostels for six months, Excise, Land, Agriculture, Mines, and Industry Departments for five months, Horticulture Department for four months, and IKP VOA workers for three months. Many employees are reportedly suffering hardships due to the non-payment of salaries, with some even facing harassment from officials.

Narasimha criticized the government for pushing workers into insecurity by delaying not only salaries but also renewal orders. “How can workers sustain their families, pay rent, and meet education and medical expenses when their wages are pending for months?” he questioned, adding that many are forced to take loans to survive.

He further alleged that 104 employees have not received continuation orders, while gram panchayat workers are being burdened with additional responsibilities under the multipurpose system. He also slammed the government and agencies for failing to deposit workers’ PF contributions for months, neglecting ESI implementation, and ignoring Supreme Court judgments on contract labor.

The CITU leader accused the ruling Congress party of failing to implement its election promises of ensuring timely salaries and job security for contract and outsourcing employees.

CITU demanded that:

All contract and outsourcing workers be made permanent.

A minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month be ensured until regularization.

Immediate renewal orders be issued to all workers.

Pending PF contributions be deposited without delay.

ESI implementation be strictly enforced.

Vacant posts in all government departments be filled at the earliest.

Additional workload on existing employees be reduced by increasing staff strength.

Narasimha warned that if the government fails to meet these demands, CITU, along with contract and outsourcing employees across departments, will launch a long-term agitation.

District Panchayat Workers’ Union President Lakshman, outsourcing employees Devanna, Manyam, Raghu, Naveen, Srihari, Chandu, and Mahesh were among those who participated in the program.