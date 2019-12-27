City registers 3 per cent fall in overall crime rate: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said that the overall crime rate in the city registered a three per cent drop in 2019. Addressing a press conference on Annual Report-2019, he said a total of 15,598 cases were registered under IPC and SLL during the year as against 16,084 cases reported in 2018.

According to the statistics 9 per cent reduction in all bodily offences, 30 per cent reduction in chain snatching, 2 per cent reduction in all property offences was registered. Property crime detection was 58 per cent and recovery 61 per cent. There was a significant decrease in occurrence of property offences like chain snatchings, robberies, house break, pseudo police and thefts.

Rape cases went down by 16 per cent, dowry death increased by 11 per cent in the city. He said traffic police booked more than 49 lakh cases in 2019 as against 44 lakh cases in the previous year.

The Commissioner said the measures including the initiation of PD act against notorious repeated offenders, continuous criminal tracking system, intensive patrolling by patrol cars and blue colts, regular conduct of cordon and search operations and more number of community CCTV installations helped in the reduction of crime rate.

Crime against women:

As per the overall cases reported no significant change was found in the crime against women. 2,305 cases were registered during the current year as compared with 2,286 cases reported in the previous year. Dowry death cases increased by 11 per cent and outraging modesty of women by increased 21 per cent. Whereas 16 per cent reduction occurred in rape cases, 14 per cent reduction in kidnapping and two percent reduction in harassment cases.

Cases ended in conviction:

A total of 4,947 cases (4,245 cases in 2018) were disposed with the conviction rate of 42 per cent in 2,092 cases. Major convictions include 25 persons for life imprisonment in 17 cases, one person for 20 years imprisonment, 2 persons for 14 years imprisonment in two cases, 13 persons for 10 years imprisonment in 13 cases and 69 cases secured convictions for 3 years and above.

Children rescued:

A total of 874 children were rescued including 820 boys and 54 girls during the year under Operation Smile (January) and Muskaan (July) and reunited with their family members.

Preventive Detention (PD) Act:

A total of 135 repeated offenders were detained under PD Act (105 in 2018) during this year including 31 rowdy elements, 41 property offenders, 23 drug offenders, 8 white collar offenders, 6 dacoits and 8 robbers.

SHE Teams:

SHE teams conducted more than 2,000 awareness programmes in schools, colleges. They received 1,286 complaints in which 118 cases were registered and 116 e-petty cases booked. Bharosa centre booked 1,867 cases and two de-addiction workshops and one POCSO parent's workshop were held. 20 victims received compensations, 17 convicted, in 181 cases charge sheets filed. More than 93 per cent missing women were traced and reunited with their families.

Out of 61 convictions in sexual assault cases it was found that 57 per cent of offenders were known persons including 6 per cent fathers, 18 per cent relatives and 33 per cent neighbours and other 4 per cent were unknown persons. Lake view police rescued 330 persons who tried to attempt suicide at Tank Bund and Necklace road premises and after counselling they released them. 32 persons were traced through Facial Recognition System (FRU).

Agenda 2020:

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar reiterated that women safety and security will be a top priority for them in the coming year also. He said concentration would be on Artificial Intelligence (AI) based integrated safety city solution through hot spots and camera analysis.

The police would be conducting a scientific study on the most effective method of street patrolling in the city to reduce the incidents of eve teasing and women harassment. Since the Cybercrime cases are increasing in large number special teams were formed in the major important police stations and they will be trained to handle the cybercrimes with greater efficiency.