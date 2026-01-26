Civic poll notification in 3 days, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the election notification will come within three days and the elections will be held in February.

The Minister Uttam said that the tickets would be finalized based on the surveys conducted by the party. He stated that the selection of candidates would be based on loyalty, integrity, and discipline, in addition to the survey results. At the same time, he assured that alternative opportunities would be provided to those who do not get a chance. He said that the party would stand by everyone who works hard for the party.

While participating in the party’s review meeting in view of municipal elections on Sunday at Nizamabad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government will develop all the municipalities’ next level. He said that the distribution of new ration cards and distribution of fine rice to the card holders would be a game changer for the Congress party.

Uttam said that 85 percent people are getting benefits from these schemes and a stable government would be there in the state for three more years.

He made it clear that the Congress party would come to power even in the next elections.

The Minister said that the working style of the party in the last elections and hence the party faced defeat in the municipal, MLA, MP elections in Nizamabad district. He made it clear that the party will give tickets to the winning candidates as these elections are prestigious to the party. He stated that it seems certain that the Congress flag will fly over the Nizamabad Corporation in the corporation elections.

Uttam stated that the Congress party’s rise to power in the state was solely due to the hard work of the Congress party workers.

He said that everyone who contributed to the party’s victory would be given a befitting position. He said that special attention has been paid to the development of urban areas.