Civil Supply Hamali Workers Temporarily Suspend Strike Following Minister’s Assurance

Gadwal: The indefinite strike by Civil Supply Hamali workers in Telangana has been temporarily called off following assurances from the State Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy. Speaking at the Civil Supply Hamali workers' protest camp on Tuesday, CITU District President A. Venkataswamy announced the decision.

He explained that the workers, who had been on strike for the past seven days, were protesting the government’s negligence in releasing a Government Order (GO) regarding revised import and export rates for Civil Supply workers. The minister held discussions with union representatives and assured them that the Chief Minister would address the issue within two to three days and issue the GO.

In light of this assurance, and respecting the minister’s appeal not to cause inconvenience to the public during the festive season, the workers agreed to temporarily suspend the strike.

The CITU leader expressed gratitude to the Ration Dealers’ Association for their support during the strike. He also commended the courage and determination of the Civil Supply Hamali workers who stood united and fought for their rights despite challenges from the government and administrative machinery.

He urged workers to remain united and continue their efforts to secure their rights in the future.

CITU District Vice President Upper Narsimha, Civil Supply Hamali Union District Assistant Secretary Shiva Krishna, and other union leaders, including Naresh, Chinna, Nandakishore, T. Anjaneyulu, Govindu, Mallanna, and Hanimi, participated in the event.