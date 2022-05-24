Class 10 exams: Wrong question papers given to students

Kodad( Suryapet): The mistake made by private schools has become a curse for a few students appearing in the Class X exam here on Monday.

The students were shocked over getting the composite Telugu (3T, 4S) paper instead of General Telugu ( 1T,2T). It is learned that students after bringing this matter to the notice of the administrators of the examination centres, they took the declaration from the students and handed over General Telugu paper as per the request of the students.

The details are as follows.

Students at a private school in Kodad were reportedly forwarded from another corporate school in the town due to over strength.

The first school students opted General Telugu while the corporate school students opted Composite Telugu (3T, 4S).

The school where they are required to register as General Telugu (1T, 2T) at the time of examination fee is registered as Composite Telugu (3T, 4S) along with their students.

With this, the authorities supplied Composite Telugu papers to them as they had registered. At the time of writing the exam, the students said that they did not study Composite Telugu in their school and their choice was General Telugu. The authorities favoring the students on humanitarian grounds took a declaration from them and gave General Telugu paper instead of Composite Telugu paper to them.

Schools are at fault : MEO

At the time of payment of the examination fee by the students, one school had mistyped Composite Telugu ( 3T, 4S) instead of General Telugu (1T, 2T) and had given that test paper to the students accordingly.

He clarified that it was the school's fault and organisers of center are no way connected with giving paper of composite Telugu instead of General Telugu. Considering the future of the students into consideration, students were allowed to write General Telugu paper. He said it did not come to their notice about forwarding applications of students of one school from another school.