Class 4 girl found dead at her house in Hyderabad

A Class 4 girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in Baba Nagar in Nacharam here late on Thursday. She was identified as Manasvini.

The 10-year-old girl was living with her parents Ramesh and Kavitha and a younger brother.

The police said that the girl's parents left her and her brother at home under the care of Ramesh's mother Umarani. On Thursday, the couple went to work as well and Umarani left the children at home and went to get COVID-19 vaccine. When she returned home, she found the girl was dead.

According to the police, the girl was playing alone in a room when she tried to make a swing with a sari. "The sari is suspected to have got entangled around her neck following which she was suffocated to death. Her parents who returned home found her dead," the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the parents, the Nacharam police booked a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.