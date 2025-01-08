Clock towers of yore witnessed changing times of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a city that has evolved from its origins as the 'Old City' to a sprawling metropolis with a growing IT hub Cyberabad, is now poised to add a fourth city to its urban landscape. The city is unique in its blend of history and modernity, with a rich cultural heritage, iconic landmarks like the Charminar, and culinary treasures such as Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. Yet, beneath its well-known charms lies a lesser-known and forgotten stories of the city's clock towers, which stand as silent sentinels of the past.

Hyderabad’s clock towers offer a glimpse into its historical depth and architectural diversity. Once a walled city, Hyderabad was not only an architectural marvel but also a hub of timekeeping. These clock towers, scattered throughout the city, are more than just functional structures—they are symbols of tradition, progress, and community. Today, there are about nine clock towers in Hyderabad and three in Secunderabad, each telling its own story. Throughout history, clock towers in various cultures have had both practical and symbolic functions. In Christian traditions, bell towers atop churches marked the hours of prayer. Similarly, in Islamic culture, the call to prayer, broadcast from mosque minarets, unites the community and signals the passage of time. In Hindu rituals, the sound of bells and conch shells also called people to prayer. These symbols of time served to connect communities, marking not only the hours but the rhythms of devotion and daily life.

Among the oldest and most notable towers in Hyderabad is the one in Secunderabad, constructed in 1860 and standing 120 feet tall. The Charminar, built in 1591, also features four clocks that were added in 1889 during the Asif Jahi era.Another historic clock tower, the Mehboob Chowk Clock Tower, located near Charminar, was built in 1892 by Sir Asman Jah and stands at 72 feet.The Sultan Bazar clock tower, erected in 1865 during British rule, is one of the oldest in the city, located within the Sultan Bazar Government Boys School. The James Street Police Station in Secunderabad, with its historic tower from the early 1900s, is another significant structure.

Another unique clock tower is located in Shalibanda, part of the Devdhi Raja Rayan’s palace, built in 1904. This tower features a dial with Arabic, Roman, Hindi, and Telugu numerals. The youngest clock tower in the city is the one at Moazzam Jahi Market, installed in 1935. Other notable towers include the Monda Market clock tower in Secunderabad, which is over 100 years old, and the Khilafat Clock Tower at Chowmahalla Palace, ticking away since 1750. These clock towers not only serve as historical landmarks but also reflect the city’s deep cultural and spiritual identity, marking time through both function and tradition.