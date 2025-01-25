Close shave! Uttam narrowly escapes accident

Garidepally (Suryapet): Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy had a fortunate escape when vehicles in his convoy were involved in a collision in Nalgonda district on Friday.

The incident took place near Garidepalli as the Minister was traveling to participate in the Janpahad Urs festival at Janpahad. The vehicles within the Minister’s convoy experienced collisions, resulting in minor damage to the front portions of 15 cars.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and all individuals involved expressed relief at the outcome. It appears that the enthusiasm of supporters and the high speed of the vehicles contributed to the accident. Footage and images pertaining to the incident have circulated widely on social media.

Following the convoy mishap, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reached out to Uttam to inquire about his well-being. Uttam reassured him that he was in good health and there was no cause for concern.