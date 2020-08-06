CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka playing cheap politics: Khammam ZP chief Kamal Raju

Khammam: CLP leader and Madhira Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka is playing cheap politics for the existence and identity of the party among the people, alleged Khammam Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju.



Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he spewed fire on Bhatti's comments on the State government and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar. Stating that the TRS government is doing best service to the people to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the State, he criticised that the CLP leader and Congress leaders wontedly criticising the government for their own identity. They have no strength in the district, hence trying to come into the public focus by criticising on the government, he added.

Th ZP chairman informed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar is developing the erstwhile Khammam district in all aspects and spending more money for various developments activities. Minister Ajay is setting up testing centres and thousand bedded quarantine centres at various places in Khammam town to provide treatment to corona patients, he added.

Kamal Raju questioned CLP leader Bhatti to give the details of the funds he spent to develop the district when he (Bhatti) was the Whip and Deputy Speaker in Congress government. He informed that Khammam main hospital is fully equipped and well facilitated, which has received many awards. The district people have no trust in the Congress and they know, who is working for public welfare, he added.

MLA Ramulu Naik, MLC B Laxminarayana, TRS leaders and others participated in the programme.