CLP leader visited Ramappa temple

Distik Venkatapuram mandal in Palampet village. Assam CLP leader and CWC member Debhadrata Saikia visited the Ramappa temple and performed special pooja in the temple.

Mulugu: Distik Venkatapuram mandal in Palampet village. Assam CLP leader and CWC member Debhadrata Saikia visited the Ramappa temple and performed special pooja in the temple.

The local leaders explained the uniqueness of Ramappa temple and other aspects to the CLP leader. Local public representatives, many leaders and others participated in the program.

