CM A. Revanth Reddy Performs Special Rituals In Vemulawada

Vemulawada, renowned as the "Southern Kashi," witnessed a significant visit by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the historic Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple. The Chief Minister offered special prayers to the deity and participated in rituals at the temple. Upon his arrival, the temple priests welcomed the CM with a ceremonial Poorna Kumbham.

Before the darshan (viewing of the deity), the Chief Minister performed the Shankhsthapana (consecration of a conch) and Bhoomi Pooja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the temple’s expansion project, which is set to receive an investment of 76 crores. The CM also issued instructions to officials regarding the development plans for the temple. Later, at the temple's flagpole, he paid his respects by offering Koda Mokkul (a traditional offering of mangoes).

During his visit, special rituals were performed at the temple, including Archana (worship) at the Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Swamy shrine and the Rajarajeswari Amma temple, as well as the Abhishekam (holy bathing) for Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy. After the prayers, the Chief Minister and other ministers were blessed by the temple priests with Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings).

The visit was attended by several prominent political leaders, including Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Damodara Rajanarsimha, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, along with MLCs, and leaders from the United Karimnagar District.

The development of the Vemulawada temple complex is expected to enhance the cultural and religious significance of the area, further cementing its position as a major pilgrimage destination in the region.