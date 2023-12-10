CM aims to pick Dream Team of Babus

Hyderabad: A major bureaucratic reshuffle is on cards next week. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants to create a ‘Dream Team’ of officials who would help him in not only implementing all the six guarantees but also provide an efficient administrative set up.



Reddy is said to be scouting for such officials for the top posts which includes the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police. Sources said that senior IAS officers Shashank Goel, Sanjay Jaju and Ashok Kumar were in the race for the post of Chief Secretary.

Sanjay Jaju is said to be among the front runners. He had earlier worked as Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh in the Information Technology and Communications Department. ‘MeeSeva’, a comprehensive flagship initiative for delivering a host of G2C services through an integrated architecture in AP (2011), was conceptualised and successfully implemented by him. Jaju, Goel and Ashok are non-controversial officials and maintain neutrality and are at present working on deputation to the Government of India.

It is learnt that Revanth does not want to give any important post like Chief Secretary and Secretaries of some key wings to the officials who maintained close relations with BRS leaders. The in-charge DGP Ravi Gupta is learnt to be trying to retain the post while senior IPS officers, Rajiv Ratan, CV Anand and Dr Jitendar have also thrown their hat in the ring to get the top post in the state police department.

The top IPS officers with DG rank C V Anand, Jitender and Rajiv Ratan were eyeing for theDGP’s post. Anand was removed from Hyderabad city police during the election period and is waiting for posting. Currently, Rajiv Ratan was posted as Managing Director Telangana Police Housing Corporation and Jitendar is State Home Secretary.

The Additional DG rank V Nagi Reddy was holding the post of Director-General Disaster Management and Fire Services. Additional DG to Police Organisation, legal K Srinivas Reddy’s name is also making rounds for the DGP’s post.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister had already appointed senior IAS official V Seshadri as Special Chief Secretary to CMO and 1944 batch senior IPS official B Shivadhar Reddy as the IG (Intelligence) and handed them some important assignments related to law and order.