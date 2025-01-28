CM banks on 4 schemes to win local body polls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has devised a strategic plan to challenge opposition parties BRS and BJP ahead of the upcoming local body elections. With municipal, Panchayat, and other local elections expected within the next three months, Reddy is making swift moves to secure a majority in key local governance bodies.

To strengthen his position, the Chief Minister launched four new schemes—Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Houses, new ration cards, and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa—on Republic Day. These initiatives are part of his effort to mobilise support ahead of the polls. Additionally, the state government is preparing to release the highly anticipated Caste Survey report, which is expected to play a pivotal role in attracting support from BC (Backward Classes) communities.

Party leaders believe the Caste Survey will reshape the political landscape, introducing a new quota for BCs in local body elections. This move is expected to ensure BC communities receive fair representation in governance, significantly influencing election outcomes.

The Chief Minister is confident that these quotas will secure the support of BC voters, positioning Congress for a strong showing in the municipal and Panchayat elections.

In the wake of the Caste Survey release, Reddy plans to roll out detailed development plans for municipal bodies and address financial challenges faced by Panchayats.

Over 20 Urban Development Authorities have already been established to expedite the growth of municipalities, with additional incentives for urban local bodies set to be announced soon.

Congress is focused on securing control of municipal corporations and municipalities, with the launch of the new schemes sending a positive message about the government’s development agenda. Beneficiaries of these schemes will receive direct benefits in their accounts before March ends, further boosting Congress’s electoral prospects.

The State Election Commission has indicated that elections will likely be held by the end of March or early April, following the revision of voter lists.

Congress leaders are optimistic that the combination of these new initiatives, the Caste Survey, and strong development plans will help them defeat the opposition and secure victory in the upcoming elections.