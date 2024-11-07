CM broaches relevance of survey with Governor

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to explain to the Union government about the state government’s initiative of launching caste survey and take the survey into consideration at the time of national census which will be be launched in 2025 across the country.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Congress MPs and state government advisors called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The CM delegation explained to the Governor about the social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey which has been launched by the government across the state. The CM briefed Varma about the complete details regarding the official process adopted in the survey.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy also claimed Telangana would stand as a role model for the country in the survey of social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste composition in the state.

Officials said that the CM elaborated on the importance of the survey and the government’s action to uplift the poorer sections based on the report. The necessity of the use of the survey data in the national census was also discussed in the meeting between the CM and the Governor.