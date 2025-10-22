CM calls for report on OSDs in ministers’ peshis

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly sought a report from Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on the appointment of OSDs, PS’ and PAs in ministers’ peshis.

Following the removal of Konda Surekha’s OSD N Sumanth from services on alleged corruption allegations, the Chief Minister is taking a serious note as regards the appointment of the close aides of ministers as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) despite them not having suitable qualifications. Sumanth’s removal for allegedly creating rift between Surekha and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has emerged as a major thorn.

Earlier, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka’s Personal Assistant (PA) Sujith Reddy was also removed from the post following his alleged involvement in illegal sand mining in Mulugu district. BC Commission Chairman Niranjan’s PA G Srinivas was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for issuing a caste certificate.

Officials said the OSD posts were being filled by gazetted rank government employees or senior retired officials in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. After the formation of Telangana state, both BRS and Congress governments relaxed the rules and gave freedom to the ministers to appoint OSDs of their choice; effectively tossing out qualifications and service in the government.

The role of OSDs is crucial in every minister’s peshi as the official’s main responsibility is to move files from one department to another and seek approvals for regular official activities, including release of funds.

“Many complaints of misuse of power by the OSDs were received during the BRS regime, whose corrupt activities have come to light now,” a senior official said. He added that even the Personnel Assistant and Personnel Secretaries of ministers are now under scanner. These officials have direct access to many important government files and policy decisions. Chances of exploiting their positions for personal gains were more if the officials were not government employees.

“The appointment of such important officials from government services makes them accountable. They fear losing their jobs if they commit mistakes”, an official said.

Some officials contended that the rule of appointing government servants as OSDs should be implemented strictly. The same is likely to be conveyed to the Chief Minister in the report.