CM elated over Mahalakshmi’s success in state

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended congratulations to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers, staff, and management on the significant achievement of issuing 200 crore zero tickets under the free bus travel scheme for women. This milestone was reached within 18 months of the People's Government taking office.
The Chief Minister lauded the dedication of the RTC staff for their role in making the prestigious Mahalakshmi scheme a resounding success. "Overjoyed that the Mahalakshmi scheme of free RTC travel for women has been implemented successfully in the state," he stated, extending special congratulations to every woman beneficiary of the initiative.
