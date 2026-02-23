CM expresses deep condolences over demise of Vennam Raghavender Reddy

Hanumakonda: The Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy visited Reddyal village in Mahabubabad district on Sunday to offer his deep condolences over the demise of Vennam Raghavender Reddy, a well-known social figure and the father of former TPCC State General Secretary Vennam Srikanth Reddy and Big TV Chairman Vennam Vijayakanth Reddy, who passed away at the age of 70 following a heart attack.

Accompanied by a delegation of senior ministers, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Konda Surekha, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Government Whip Ramachandra Naik and Mahabubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, the Chief Minister led the official condolence visit and paid floral tribute to the late Reddy’s portrait in the village.

During the visit, the Chief Minister personally met the grieving sons, former TPCC State General Secretary Srikanth Reddy and media executive Vijayakanth Reddy, offering heartfelt sympathies and words of consolation. He assured the family of the government’s support and emphasised the high regard in which the late Raghavender Reddy was held for his longstanding involvement in community service and public life.

The gathering also saw ministers and district leaders recall Raghavender Reddy’s contributions to social causes and his wide network of support within regional political and civic circles, reflecting the respect he commanded across Telangana.

The Chief Minister’s gesture of personally visiting the bereaved family underscored the administration’s commitment to solidarity in times of loss, a sentiment echoed by local residents and political associates present at the event.