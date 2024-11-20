CM inaugurates Kaloji Kalakshetram: state-of-art cultural centre

Hyderabad / Warangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Kaloji Kalakshetram, a cultural convention centre dedicated to the memory of renowned poet of Telangana, Kaloji Narayana Rao in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

This multi-purpose centre which is constructed at a cost of Rs 95 crore has come up on 4.25 acres of land on Balasamudram Road and is few metres away from the local bus station. The kalakshetram, denoting a centre for artistic endeavour, is a state-of-the-art facility with a built-up area of 1.77 lakh square feet. The impressive four-storey structure now an important landmark of the TriCity is well-connected through road and situated at the foothills of hillock from where Hanamkonda derives its name.

The centre houses a big auditorium with a seating capacity of 1127, a mini meeting hall, dining facilities, and VIP suites. It also houses four mini halls designed for diverse events, besides an art gallery. The centre also has space for a library, offices, apart from other amenities. The auditorium is equipped with advanced audio-visual facilities, making it an ideal venue for cultural programmes, theatrical performances, and art festivals.

In 2014, the centre’s foundation was laid by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the project was executed by the Tourism department and supervised by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). In 2022, the construction responsibility was transferred from the Department of Tourism to the civic body. The kalakshetram also has features such as an elaborate entrance lobby, landscaped gardens, besides an attractive fountain.

The Chief Minister later unveiled the statue of Kaloji and launched a short film on the poet's life. Afterwards, Revanth Reddy along with the Cabinet Ministers watched the video which included the development of the Kalakshetram. The CM also visited the gallery that showcased photographs, memorabilia, and awards of Kaloji.

Revanth Reddy before leaving for the public meeting also launched the KUDA masterplan which now includes 183 villages that were recently approved to be part of the Authority. The works include modernisation of the underground drainage at a cost of Rs 4,170 crore. He also virtually unveiled a special police station to contain drug menace.