CM invited to unveil SPB’s statue

Hyderabad: Actor Shubhalekha Sudhakar has invited CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate a statue honouring the late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam at Ravindra Bharathi on December 15. On Saturday, Shubhalekha Sudhakar visited the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills to extend this invitation in person.

The actor expressed gratitude on behalf of Balasubrahmanyam’s family for the Chief Minister’s support in permitting the statue’s installation at Ravindra Bharathi.