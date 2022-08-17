CM KCR asks people to stay cautious with conspiracies to divide the country

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Medchal integrated district offices complex on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR said that the conspiracies were being hatched to divide the country in the name of caste and religion. "The fruits of freedom will reach everyone when people live unitedly irrespective of caste and religion. We should develop the country on the lines of China, Singapore and Korea, he said while adding that India was blessed with immense natural wealth and rivers but the results are not at a desirable level.

"The time has come for a qualitative change in the country and people should think in this direction," he said while cautioning the people from disruptive, vengeful and evil forces.

The Chief Minister said that the State government was providing Aasara pensions to 36 lakh people to support the deprived communities. He said 10 lakh new pensions have also been granted which took the total number of pensioners in the State to 46 lakh beneficiaries.

CM KCR said power outages were a regular problem in the united Andhra Pradesh. He said no one was aware of the schedule of power cuts and supply. Transformers used to burn with low voltage and people took to the streets and staged dharnas for power supply. After the formation of Telangana, the State was freed from power cuts, he said.

KCR claimed that Telangana was the lone state in the country that provides 24 hours quality power to all sectors. As a result, the sale of inverters, converters and generators has shut completely. The round-the-clock power supply is being ensured in Hyderabad while New Delhi too is facing power outages. He said that the State Government has put all its efforts to free the State from power cuts and it was not an easy task.

The Chief Minister said that the irrigation water facility has been increased and land cultivation grew. "Government has created clusters for every 5,000 acres and constructed 2601 Rythu Vedikas. Farmers' are now living a comfortable life," he claimed.

He said rapid development was taking place in the Assembly constituencies around Hyderabad city. It is required to improve basic amenities in the fast-growing areas. Hence, constituency development funds of Rs. 5 crore have been given so far in 7 constituencies in the outskirts of the city. The State Government allocated Rs 5 crore each to 7 assembly constituencies under Constituency Development Fund. In addition, Rs 10 crore funds will be earmarked to every assembly segment.

CM KCR said that today Telangana State has the highest per capita of Rs. 2,78,500 in the country. It was made possible only with a disciplined and corruption-free administration. As promised during the Telangana movement, the State Government employees are provided the highest salaries in the country, he said.

"Under Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, 11 lakh families benefitted so far. Pensions are also given to single women, Beedi workers, disabled, Weavers, Toddy tappers Filaria victims. The government recently announced pensions for Kidney patients also. Six kg rice to each person is being given irrespective of a total number of members in the family," he said. (INN)