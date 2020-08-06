CM KCR condoles demise of Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy who breathed his last due to health issues in the wee hours on Thursday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister recalled his association with the former journalist Ramalinga Reddy who actively took part in the Telangana agitation and is the native of the same district. CM KCR offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to God for peace to the soul of Reddy.

Born on October 2, 1961 in Siddipet district, Ramalinga Reddy served as a journalist for 25 years before entering into politics in 2001. He had won as MLA four times consecutively in 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2019.

The MLA is said to have not been keeping well for quite some time due to health issues. According to his family, the MLA developed health complications after blood circulation to one of his legs has been stopped. He had undergone a surgery at a private hospital in Kompally 20 days ago.

Unfortunately, the surgery failed and was later shifted to a hospital in Gachibowli where he passed away around 2.30 am today.