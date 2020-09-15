CM KCR consoles bereaved Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Ranga Reddy: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday visited and consoled Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at his house in the Sitanagaram Ashram in Muchinthal near Shamshabad.

Chinna Swamy's mother Alivelu Manga aged 85 passed away on Friday night at his house in the Sitanagaram ashram. She has been suffering from age related ailments for the past few days and passed away on Friday around 10 pm. Several other prominent personalities also consoled Swamy and condoled death of his Mother.

Her last rites were performed on September 12 at Sitanagaram ashram. My home group owner Jupally Rameshwar Rao and other leaders were also present.