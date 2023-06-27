CM KCR expresses grief over death of ex MP Ramachandra Reddy

Hyderabad: Former member of Rajya Sabha Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy breathed his last on Tuesday due to health issues. He is 92. He was known as a spotless leader in politics for 70 years.

His native place is Chittapur village of Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district. Dubbaka (formerly Dommata) served as an MLA in the constituency. He has worked with Congress, TDP and Lok Satta parties.

He was away from active politics for some time. He has a wife, two sons and a daughter. C. Narayana Reddy's younger daughter was married to Ramachandra Reddy's elder son.

Chief Minister KCR condoled the death of Ramachandra Reddy. "As a first-generation communist leader, Solipeta's life was exemplary as he participated in the Telangana armed farmers' struggle. His rise from Sarpanchi to MLA and MP in his political career is an inspiration to the future generation.

As a resident of Siddipet area, his activities in political and social fields have inspired many leaders like me who continue in public life. With the death of Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy, Telangana has lost another first-generation public leader." He tweeted. Deepest condolences to his family members. Minister Harish Rao also expressed his condolences.