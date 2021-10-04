CM KCR lashes out at centre for neglecting Telangana in all aspects

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao lashed out at the Central Government for neglecting the state in all aspects including tourism.

During the question and answer session, the CM said that the Telangana is a place with various cultures, history and traditions. "Telangana which is a part of undivided Andhra Pradesh for 58 years had been neglected. They are beautiful waterfalls in the state and even the Pandavulagutta in Khammam had been ignored. All the monuments are inherited from past generations. The state which is known for its cultural heritage had been ignored," the CM said. He said that he questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah if the state shall send the list of artistes and prominent persons in the Telangana for Padma Sri awards.

He added the Jogulamba temple in Alampur had been neglected during the undivided Andhra Pradesh. "The padayatra during the Telangana movement against RDS had begun from Alampur temple," the Chief Minister said adding that the government would protect natural beauties.

A committee with the MLAs of all the districts will be formed to list out the sight seeing places, sacred temples and other monuments. The government will also take measures in letting the world know about the cultural heritage of Telangana.