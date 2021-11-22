CM KCR likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been to New Delhi is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss over paddy procurement in Telangana.



The CM may also talk about other pending issues related to the state.



The Chief Minister will direct the farmers on paddy cultivation based on the centre's decision on paddy purchase. Depending upon the talks, K Chandrasekhar Rao make a clear announcement on Yasangi crops.



Issues like Krishna water sharing, setting up of Krishna tribunal, tribal reservation, SC census are also likely to be discussed.



The CM was accompanied to New Delhi with ministers Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and CS Somesh Kumar.

