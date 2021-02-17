CM KCR likely to skip birthday celebrations at Jalavihar

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the grand gala birthday celebration of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Jalavihar in the city.

Right from morning hours, mega blood camp would start at many places, including Telangana Bhavan. Party working president KT Rama Rao will launch the blood donation camp. At Jalavihar, huge screens have been erected to screen the special short film that has been prepared for the occasion. In districts, ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders have arranged different programmes. It is learnt that some of them had even invited KCR to attend the celebrations, but he is learnt to have declined the invitation.

The Chief Minister is in his farmhouse and this has pushed the rank and file into some kind of doubts on whether or not the Chief Minister would attend the grand celebrations at Jalavihar. So far, there is no indication that he would participate in the celebrations. The general practice has been that KCR would meet all those who wanted to greet him at Pragathi Bhavan. But this time no such arrangements have been made at Pragathi Bhavan.