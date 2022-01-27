CM KCR makes a phone call to actor Chiranjeevi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday made a phone to Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi as the latter tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister inquired about the actor's health condition and prayed for his speedy recovery. Rao also spoke the family members of the actor.

In the recent times, Chiranjeevi met the Chief Minister several times and brought the issues of the Telugu Film Industry to the notice of the CM and sought support from the government.

It is known the actor Chiranjeevi announced of him testing positive COVID-19 on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the actor was elated as the Chief Minister spoke to him over him and prayed for his recovery. The actor said that he was suffering from mild symptoms and is currently quarantining at home.

"Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon," the actor tweeted.