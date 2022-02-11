CM KCR promises medical college to Jangaon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised a medical college to Jangaon and said that a government order would be issued in the next few days. Speaking at the public meeting in Jangaon, the CM said that they will also santion a degree college to Palakurthy.



"The lives of dalits in the state should change and this year, dalit bandhu is being given to around 40,000 families. The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner to benefit 17 lakh dalit families in the state. They will also be provided with reservations in medical, liquor and fertilizer shops," the Chief Minister said.

He added that no youngster was present when he organized a public meeting in Bacchannapet crossroads then. "It was unfortunate to learn that all the youngsters have migrated. Professor Jayashankar was sad after he came to know about the sufferings of the people in Jangaon. However, the situation has been changed, the lives of people in Bacchannpet is improving. The people also suffered with drinking water problems. After the government came to power, it provided Godavari water to quench the people's thirst," he asserted.

K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Telangana state which faced losses before bifurcation is now moving ahead with the policies of the TRS government. The government is providing 'Rythu Bandhu' to the farmers and is also giving an insurance of Rs 5 lakh within eight days to the families of the deceased farmers, he said.