CM KCR pulls up the officials of Panchayat Raj Department for missing Palle Pragati targets

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pulled up the officials of the Panchayat Raj Department for not achieving the targets set under Palle Pragati despite getting full cooperation from the government.

The CM warned of action against the officials if they fail to meet the government's expectations in the development of Village Panchayats.

The CM has asked Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao to see that all pending works were taken up on a war-footing and organise 'Power Day' to address the power supply issues in villages.

At a high-level meeting on Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes to be launched from July 1 in the State, KCR wanted enforcement of new Panchayat and Municipal Acts in true spirit.

He said District Collectors have a major role to play in making the Palle Pragati programme a success.

He asked them to constitute an effective working team. He said that Rs 2 crore would be kept at the disposal of every minister and another Rs 1 crore with the district collectors as an emergency fund. He directed the MLAs and MLCs to take the approval of district ministers to draw money from the Constituency Development Fund.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to set up Vegetable and Non-Vegetable markets in a sprawling 3 acres in every major panchayat and municipal body. The municipal authorities were asked to prepare 'Map Your Town' sketch for proper implementation of the Pattana Pragati. Prakruti Vanam would also be established in every mandal headquarters to encourage mass plantation under the Haritha Haram programme.

The CM took a policy decision to create buffer zones around the food processing SEZs. The buffer zones would be utilised to promote processing industries in the future. He asserted the improvement of civic amenities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits as the city was developing fast as a cosmopolitan city.

The municipal authorities have also been asked to acquire land for setting up dump yards and solid wastage plants in the next phase of the Pattana Pragati programme. He said five dump yards should be developed in each town or city.

KCR also wanted that every town and city should have a cleaning profile to make it a clean city. He advised them to prepare a list of retired employees of various departments and also ex-servicemen and utilise their services in implementing the Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes.

Referring to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that keeping in view the future needs of the cosmopolitan city, necessary plans for drinking water, roads and other infrastructural facilities should be worked out and a special policy for migratory labour should also be prepared.