CM KCR striving to ensure minorities’ welfare like nowhere else in country: Harish Rao

Siddipet: "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is striving to ensure welfare of the minorities 'like nowhere else in the country", observed Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday.



Speaking after participating in Iftar at Madina Function Hall, near Idgah, organised by the State government, he said the CM introduced many welfare schemes to benefit and uplift the minorities in the State."KCR upheld the honour of Muslims. Telangana is the only State in the country to host Iftar", Rao asserted.

MLC Farooq Hussian, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan joined the minister in partaking of food along with representatives of the Muslim minorities. Among those present were town Muslim leaders, community elders, including Aktar Patel, Nahid Khan, Moiz Ahmed.

The minister pointed out that Siddipet was being developed with the cooperation of all sections. "None can point a finger with regard to its development. Everyone is in praise of the progress achieved by the town", Rao stated.

He said of 2 BHK houses built in Siddipet, 500 Muslims have been allotted units. A mosque was being built nearby. An amount of Rs.15 lakh has been sanctioned for building the compound wall of local 'khabrastan'.

The minister hit out at previous Congress governments, saying that they were marred by power cuts. He recalled submitting several representations to the then government representatives to ensure that Muslims were not inconvenienced due to lack of electricity.

Rao stated that with the blessing of Allah and cooperation of the CM the town would be further developed. He asserted that the 'Shadi Mubarak' scheme was not being implemented in any other State. The government, he said, was giving pride of place for Muslims' education by setting up schools. "Telangana is a model for other States in establishing schools for the minorities and striving to ensure their welfare. This was stated in a recent report".

Addressing the gathering, Farooq Hussain urged Muslims not to believe anti-government talk, as KCR introduced many welfare schemes for their betterment.