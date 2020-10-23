CM KCR to chair meeting on purchase of Kharif crops today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a meeting today at Pragati Bhavan around 2.30 pm over the purchase of the crops produced in the monsoon season. Officials from the Agriculture Department, civil supplies, marketing department, state Chief Secretary and the concerned ministers.

The CM would discuss the purchase of crops and regulated farming in Yasangi. Arrangements made for the crop purchase across the state, corn (maize) cultivation in Yasangi. He asked all the officials concerned to attend the meeting with a detailed report including the number of acres cultivated, how much it cost, advantages and disadvantages of cultivating maize in monsoon and more.