CM KCR to inaugurate three new District collectorates

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be inaugurating three more integrated district Collectorate complexes from January 12.

The three new integrated district Collectorate Complexes are completed at places including Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam. The Chief Minister would inaugurate the new collectorate office of Mahabubabad district on January 12. On the same day in the afternoon, he would inaugurate the new Collectorate of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

After the Sankranti festival, he would inaugurate the new integrated collector office complex of Khammam district on January 18.