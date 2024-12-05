CM lays foundation stones for devpt works worth Rs.1,024 cr

Peddapalli: Puttingthe district on the path of growth, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones for the development works worth Rs 1024.90 crore her on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, who attended Yuva Vikasam Vijayotsava Sabha at Peddapalli, inspected various stalls set up by Youth Sports Department and SCCL such as Operation Garuda, Young India Skill University, DEET, TASK, NSIC, NAC and TOMCOM on the occasion.

He was accompanied by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Roads & Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, state level officials and others.

Revanth Reddy inaugurated CM Cup, launched DEET, distributed appointment papers to candidates who have passed the Singareni and Group-4 exams. The CM was welcomed by District Collector Koya Sri Harsha and local MLA Chintakunta Vijayaramana Rao. MLA Vijayaramana Rao thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 461 crore, the fund like never before, for various development works in Peddapalli Assembly constituency.

Fulfilling the long-standing desire of the people, an RTC bus depot in Peddapalli district will be set up, in this regard, an order has been issued allotting 4.31 acres of land to RTC near the bus stand, he said.

Construction of 4-lane bypass road from Big Canal to Appannapeta will be done at a cost of Rs 82 crore, sanction of Women Police Station, Rural Police Station, Rs 100 crore ambitious construction of India Integrated Vidyalayas, Rs 10 crore sanctioned for completion of double bedroom houses which were neglected during the previous government and creation of infrastructure, Vijayaramana Rao said. After the formation of the Congress government, the work on the municipal building, which was neglected in the past, has been speeded up and is started. Sanctioned new traffic police station in view of increasing traffic in Peddapalli, he said.

MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sanctioned funds of Rs 1,000 crore to Peddapalli district. The government will set up a modern airport in Ramagundam area. NTPC will take steps to set up another 2,400 MW power plant.