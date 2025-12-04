CM meets Modi, seeks Centre’s support for TG

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers to the TelanganaRising Global Summit scheduled to be held at Future City on December 8 and 9.

Revanth Reddy met with the Prime Minister in Parliament on Wednesday and extended the invitation for the summit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested Modi to support Telangana in achieving the goals set by the government in the TelanganaRising 2047 Vision Document. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to approve the state’s pending projects, including Metro Rail Phase-2, RRR (Regional Ring Road - northern region), Greenfield highway connecting Future City - Amaravati and Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister reminded Modi that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh had extended all kinds of support to Gujarat when the latter helmed the state as CM. “We are also expecting good support from the Centre to the Telangana state”.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the main objective of the Global Summit. It is to attract investments from across the globe and to unveil the state’s vision to bolster the state’s economy by strengthening each sector.

Appealing to Modi to provide adequate support to the developmental works being undertaken as part of the TelanganaRising Vision, the Chief Minister requested approval of all the pending projects. He brought to the attention of Modi the pending approval of the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The state government has already submitted proposals for the expansion of the total length of 162.5 km to the Centre, the Chief Minister said, requesting the PM to approve the project, estimated to cost Rs. 43,848 crore, as a joint venture between the central and state governments.

The Chief Minister sought approval for the northern part of the Regional Ring Road and financial approval for the construction of the southern part. The proposed Regional Ring Rail project was also discussed during the meeting between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

The need for the Centre's assistance for the construction of a 12-lane Greenfield expressway from Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati and a greenfield expressway to develop the Hyderabad to Bangalore High Speed Corridor was also mentioned in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister.

The proposals for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam via the Tiger Reserve to ensure uninterrupted transport facilities from Hyderabad to the Srisailam shrine were also among the plethora of demands.