CM moots revamp of universities for restoration of reliability

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy floated the idea of revamp of all state universities following the collapse of the functioning of the established systems in the institutions in the last 10 years.

Newly appointed vice chancellors from all State universities, along with Professor Balakrishna Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Higher Education Council, met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday. The Chief Minister addressed the vice chancellors with a call to restore trust and credibility in the State’s universities, expressing concern over the declining reputation of these institutions. “The reputation of our universities has diminished in recent years,” he said. “It’s time to rebuild and enhance their reliability.”

The Chief Minister has asked the newly appointed vice chancellors to prepare a report on the Status of the performance of the universities first and then take necessary steps for the makeover institutions.

Systems have been collapsed in the universities, Revanth Reddy said, asking the VCs to conduct a comprehensive study on the present condition of universities and take action accordingly. Hire consultancies, if required, and prepare a report on the functioning of the universities, the CM said.

Stating that new vice chancellors have been appointed without any influence, the Chief Minister said that the government has selected the Vice chancellors purely on the basis of merit and social equations. He wanted the VCs to strive hard and bring laurels to the State government. Government will not hesitate to take stringent action if anything goes wrong, he warned.

The vice chancellors have been given liberty to perform and the government will always support those who do excellent job. “The universities should be revamped 100 per cent. Students used to remember the vice chancellors for years in the past. Now, the situation is not the same”, Revanth Reddy said, instructing the university authorities to pay special attention to drugs and ganja trafficking in universities and keep a vigil on students by counseling them.