CM on two-pronged strategy of ‘People’s govt’: 'We compete globally, yet prioritise welfare measures'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has observed that the ‘People’s government’ headed by him, while setting its sights on competing with global cities, is fully committed to delivering welfare benefits to uplift the disadvantaged sections of society. Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Golkonda Fort on Friday, Revanth Reddy listed out his government’s welfare schemes and their positive impact on society.

The People's government had adopted a two-pronged approach, he explained. On the one hand, the government set for itself goals to compete with global cities; and, on the other hand, the government was delivering welfare benefits to fulfil the aspirations of the poor.

"Clarity in thinking and transparency in implementation are the hallmark of our governance", the Chief Minister said.

The state government had chosen an inclusive development approach by involving everyone and created miracles. So, Telangana had become a ‘role model’ for the country within 20 months, Revanth claimed. The present Congress government, soon after assuming power on December 7, 2023, “restored democracy” and took policy decisions in tune with the aspirations and goals of people as well as Telangana activists and martyrs.

The People’s government accorded priority to the future and welfare of farmers, women, and youth. “We took historic decisions to invent a social Telangana. We fulfilled the 100-year dream of the weaker sections by conducting the (Socio-Economic) Caste Census and implemented SC sub classification, thereby ending decades of waiting for the Scheduled castes. The two important decisions taken by the government are not only significant but also courageous in the history of India,” the CM remarked.

On farmers’ welfare, the Chief Minister said that farmers in the state could get rid of their debts and register the highest crop production in the country, upon implementation of the loan waiver scheme, Rythu Bharosa, along with bonus of Rs 500.

Revanth Reddy said that women empowerment schemes, including free travel in RTC buses, had brought a paradigm shift in the lives of women in the state.