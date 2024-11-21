Live
CM, party leaders deliberate on key political issues
Hyderabad: The PCC held a review meeting on key issues including filling up of nominated posts, strategies to be adopted for strengthening of the party and drawing maximum political mileage from the ongoing Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu.
This was held at the residence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The meeting which was held in the night hours on Wednesday was attended by Chief Minister, besides PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepadas Munshi, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
In wake of the leadership already filling up 35 positions, scores of aspirants including key leaders who sacrificed seats of MLAs and MPs are vying for the posts.
