CM prods officials to get quick housing sanctions under PMAY

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy expressed concern over Telangana's lag in securing housing approvals under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (PMAY), especially as other states have successfully received lakhs of houses from the Centre. The Chief Minister instructed officials to take all necessary steps to secure a substantial number of housing sanctions this year and to pursue pending dues from the Centre under PMAY.

Officials were directed to promptly provide all necessary information to the Centre and to regularly update data regarding Indiramma houses. The CM also suggested appointing engineers on an outsourcing basis if the housing wing experiences manpower shortages once construction begins in large numbers.

While the government is expediting the construction of Indiramma houses, the Chief Minister asked officials to establish Indiramma Committees by the upcoming Dussehra festival. He instructed them to finalize the formation of committees at the village/ward, mandal/town, constituency, and district levels within one to two days.

During a review meeting on the construction of Indiramma houses at the State Secretariat, Revanth Reddy recommended auctioning unsold apartments and houses under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme. He noted that allowing houses to remain unsold for years is not advisable and urged immediate preparations for the auctions.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the delays in handing over double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries despite approvals. He directed officials to provide basic facilities in constructed blocks that are currently lying idle in Hyderabad and to ensure they are handed over to the beneficiaries promptly.