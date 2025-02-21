CM Revanth Lays Foundation for ₹1,000 Crore Projects in Narayanpet, Challenges Opposition for Debate

Mahabubnagar : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹1,000 crore in Narayanpet on Friday. Speaking at a public meeting in Appakpally, he challenged opposition parties to debate the development and welfare programs implemented by the Congress government within just 12 months of coming to power.

Revanth Reddy said that in just one year, his government has provided 55,000 jobs and sanctioned 5 lakh houses. He promised that Telangana would soon become one of the leading states in the country under Congress rule. He also announced a new initiative where women’s self-help groups will run petrol bunks, providing economic empowerment to women.

Criticizing the previous BRS government, he accused them of neglecting weaker sections for 10 years. He reminded people that the earlier Congress government had sanctioned 25 lakh Indiramma houses, but the BRS government ignored the needs of the poor. Now, the Congress government has sanctioned 5 lakh Indiramma houses, with construction beginning in Narayanpet. He also assured that if needed, the number of houses allotted per constituency would be increased to 5,000.

Revanth Reddy spoke about his commitment to developing the Palamuru region, which had been neglected for decades. He pointed out that despite 811 TMC of water flowing through the region every year, the previous government failed to complete irrigation projects. He criticized former CM KCR for diverting water to Rayalaseema while ignoring Palamuru. He promised that his government would speed up work on the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Uddandapur, Bhima, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy, and Koil Sagar projects to ensure proper drinking and irrigation water for farmers.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for several key projects, including a ₹56 crore medical college building, a ₹130 crore new hostel at the medical college, and a ₹200 crore Young India Integrated Residential School Complex. He also announced ₹26 crore for a government nursing college, ₹40 crore for a new 100-bed hospital unit, ₹295 crore for major road development projects, ₹193 crore for new road construction, and ₹12.7 crore for CRR roads. Additionally, ₹7 crore was allocated for a new Mandal Parishad Office in Marikal, ₹5.58 crore for new rural police stations in Dhanwada and Narayanpet, and ₹1.23 crore for a petrol bunk run by women’s self-help groups.

Revanth Reddy threw an open challenge to the BRS and BJP, asking them to debate the achievements of the Congress government in just one year compared to BRS’ 10-year rule and the BJP-led Centre’s 12-year tenure. He criticized the previous government for leaving the state with ₹8 lakh crore in debt and ₹40,000 crore in unpaid bills.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha spoke at the event and highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to social justice. He mentioned that within 120 days, the government had successfully completed a caste census and implemented a 9.7% reservation for the Madiga community. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that in just 14 months, the Congress government had worked hard to fulfill its promises, unlike the previous administration that only created financial burdens.

The event was attended by several key leaders, including Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Anasuya Seethakka, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Jitender, and local MLAs.




















