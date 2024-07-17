CM Revanth orders cops to crack whip against drug smuggling, cyber crime

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the police officials to crack whip against drug smuggling and keep a close watch on the movement of suspected foreigners in the State in the wake of increasing arrests of foreign nationals in drug smuggling cases.

The Chief Minister held a detailed review on the law and order, drug smuggling and Tribal development in the state in the collectors and SPs conference. He directed the police officers not to compromise in the maintenance of law and order and asked the police officers to maintain friendly policing with the victims and not with criminals. The Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda were ordered to set the closing time of pubs and ensure no restrictions to the street food venders in the nights in view of the night working culture in the IT sector in Hyderabad.

The CM asked the top police officers to conduct periodical crime reviews and carry out field inspections and also ordered to curb drugs and cyber crimes. Police, excise and TG NAB officers should coordinate and work in tandem to curb the narcotic drug menace. The police wing should focus more on the foreigners, who are caught in drug case, and find out why they are visiting and staying in the State, he said. The drug addicts would be admitted in the de-addiction centre and Cherlapalli open air jail could be used for the purpose in the future, he said.

Revanth Reddy also said that plantation of fruit trees in the forest lands will help to increase the income of the Tribals and also improve the green cover. Tribals relied on podu cultivation for livelihoods due to lack of income. The CM said that to overcome the hurdles, the Tribal community should be encouraged to plant fruit bearing trees like mango, guava and custard apple in their own lands to earn regular income during every season. Hybrid plants will grow fast and yield will come in four or five years only, he pointed out.

Since a large number of tourists from Telangana visit Tadoba forest area in Maharashtra's Tiger safari, the CM instructed the officials to develop forest tourism in Adilabad district by providing a tiger habitation with water and other facilities. The plantation taken up under Vana Mahotsavam should bear fruits for at least 50 years, the Chief Minister said, ordering the Collectors to visit the forest areas once a month. Due to non-availability of government lands, the officials have been asked to take up plantation of Palm and Indian Palm date along the project embankments, canal embankments, roads. Planting hybrid saplings will help to generate income for toddy tappers in just three or four years, he suggested.