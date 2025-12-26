CM Revanth proposes Sankranti kite carnivals across city

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested to HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath that kite festivals be organised near lakes across the city during the Sankranti festival.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence, where he briefed him on the ongoing restoration of lakes under HYDRAA’s supervision. The Chief Minister said the Kite Festival should be organised on a grand scale in collaboration with the Tourism Department.

Ranganath informed the Chief Minister that IT professionals and industrialists have been invited to participate in the kite festival scheduled at Tummidi Kunta in the Hi-Tech City area.

The Chief Minister also advised that kite festivals be organised for the general public, with the participation of film celebrities and sportspersons, at Rajendranagar’s Bakruddin Lake and Kukatpally’s Nallacheruvu. He suggested that the festivals be held on January 11, 12, and 13.