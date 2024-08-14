CM Revanth Reddy All Set to Launch Sitarama Project Tomorrow

Bhadradri Kothagudem, August: Coming to Telangana’s agricultural sector, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the highly anticipated Sitarama Project tomorrow, August 15. The project, which promises to address the long-standing need for irrigation water, will be officially launched with the unveiling of a pylon at Poosugudem in Mulkalapally mandal.

Inauguration and Events

The inauguration will feature several key events. After unveiling the pylon, CM Revanth will activate the pump house motors and perform a puja at the delivery cistern in Godaramma. His day will start with the flag hoisting ceremony at Golconda Fort and then proceed to Vaira in Khammam district via helicopter. There, he will address a large public meeting, marking the formal commencement of the Sitarama Project’s pump houses. This project is a long-awaited development for farmers in the joint Khammam district.

Political Significance

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who has been overseeing preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit, described the Sitarama Project as a major milestone in his political career. “The project is not just about irrigation; it’s about transforming Khammam into a green and prosperous region using the waters of the Godavari,” Nageswara Rao said. He stressed that the current administration is committed to ensuring that the pump houses, built with an investment of 8,000 crores, are utilised effectively for the benefit of local farmers.

Trial Runs and Preparations

In the days leading up to the inauguration, a trial run of the Sitarama Project was conducted. On August 11, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inspected the Pusugudem and Kamalapuram pump houses and initiated the trial run of Pump House-2. The successful trial run has paved the way for tomorrow’s official launch.

Community Impact

The Sitarama Project is set to bring transformative changes to agriculture in the Khammam district, addressing a dire need for irrigation infrastructure. The inauguration is expected to be an important moment for local farmers, offering them the promise of improved agricultural productivity and economic benefits. The project’s successful launch will mark a significant step toward realising the state government’s vision of sustainable development and enhance region’s agricultural community.