CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Courts for Drug Cases, Criticizes Leniency in Punishments
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy raised concerns about the leniency in punishments for drug-related offenses, noting that the sentences for such cases are often reduced over time. He pointed out that after four or five years, many drug cases are dismissed or weakened, undermining the seriousness of the issue.
To tackle this challenge, CM Revanth Reddy announced the establishment of special courts dedicated solely to drug-related cases. This move is aimed at ensuring that drug offenses are treated with the gravity they deserve, and that justice is swiftly and consistently delivered.
The Chief Minister’s comments highlight the growing concern over the rising drug abuse problem, and the government's commitment to addressing it through stronger legal measures. The introduction of these specialized courts is expected to streamline the judicial process, reduce delays, and deliver more effective punishment for those involved in the drug trade.