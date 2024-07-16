Live
- Necessary steps needed to develop Ayodhya as solar city
- Son Umar Ansari to Supreme Court: Poisoned food given to Mukhtar, denied requisite treatment
- ‘KA’ Teaser: Kiran Abbavaram Portrays a Postman with a Mysterious Secret
- Tirumala: Traditional Temple Budget Fete Held
- Dispose grievances of public without delay: DC
- DMHO assures action against unqualified doctors, unsafe drugs
- Six years on, farmers still waiting for compensation
- Tihar lambasts AAP's claim, 'Kejriwal lost only 2 kg'
- Ordered to remove Shambhu barricades, Har moves SC
- Nani announces new project with Priyadarshi
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy asks Collectors not to confine to AC rooms
After a gap of almost seven months, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted day-long Collectors conference at the state Secretariat today.
Hyderabad - After a gap of almost seven months, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted day-long Collectors conference at the state Secretariat today.
The agenda of the meeting includes nine issues, which are Anti-Drug campaign; Agriculture - seasonal conditions; Health - seasonal diseases; Law & Order and Security related issues; Mahila Shakti; Education; Dharani; Praja Palana; Vana Mahotsavam.
Inaugurating the conference attended by Collectors, SPs and Police Commissioners, the Chief Minister appealed to the district officers to fulfill the people's aspiration by reaching the fruits of government programs to every needy.
Revanth Reddy stressed the need every collector should adopt humane approach while taking decisions. He asked the officials not to confine to their AC rooms and visit the people to address their grievances at their doorsteps instantly.