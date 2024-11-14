CM Revanth Reddy Attend Children’s Day Celebration in LB Stadium

Hyderabad : The city is all set to celebrate Children’s Day today, with special events planned across the city. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be attending the festivities at LB Stadium, marking a significant celebration of childhood and youth.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in Hyderabad from Mumbai at 12 PM and will proceed to the SCERT office premises. At 3 PM, he will take part in a special mock assembly with schoolchildren, an engaging event aimed at highlighting the importance of education and the role of children in shaping the future of the nation.

Later, at 4 PM, the CM will attend the grand Children’s Day celebrations at LB Stadium, where various cultural performances and activities will be held to honor the young citizens of the state.

The celebrations are expected to be a vibrant display of children's talents, alongside speeches and performances to mark the occasion. The event is anticipated to draw large crowds, with schools and parents coming together to celebrate the day dedicated to the rights and welfare of children.