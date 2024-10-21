CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Strict Action Against Those Inciting Communal Tensions

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed the police to take strict action against individuals involved in activities that disrupt peace and incite communal tensions. Speaking in the context of the recent incident at Secunderabad's Muthyalamma Temple, Reddy emphasized the importance of controlling divisive forces that aim to create unrest among the public.

During the Police Flag Day Parade held at Goshamahal, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to fallen police officers at the Police Martyrs Memorial. He extended his condolences to their families and reiterated the critical role of the police in safeguarding peace and harmony in the state.

Reddy highlighted that maintaining law and order is essential for any state to progress. He commended the efforts of Telangana police in preserving communal harmony, particularly in Hyderabad, even under challenging circumstances. He further stressed that the government would provide complete support to the police in handling anti-social elements.

The Chief Minister urged the police to adopt a tough stance against those taking the law into their own hands and trying to enforce punishment independently. He stated that there should be no distinction between individuals who commit offenses and those who attempt to act outside the legal framework. He also reiterated the need for police personnel to remain firm in dealing with criminals while adopting a friendly policing approach toward victims.

In light of emerging criminal activities, Reddy suggested forming specialized units, similar to the SIB and Greyhounds, to address new forms of crime. He also announced initiatives to support police families, including improving education for their children through the establishment of institutions like the Young India Police School, modeled after the National Defence Academy.

The Chief Minister assured that the Telangana government stands firmly behind the welfare and future of police families, ensuring that their children receive high-quality education on par with international standards.