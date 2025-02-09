CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Unity Among Southern States to Protect Constitutional Rights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasized the need for southern states to unite in safeguarding the constitutional rights and guarantees granted by the Indian Constitution. He urged collective resistance against policies that disrupt the federal spirit, particularly those promoting a “one leader, one party” approach.

Revanth Reddy made these remarks at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2025) held in Thiruvananthapuram. Participating in the event organized by the renowned Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, he also engaged in a discussion with Mathrubhumi editor Manoj K. Das and other attendees.

Key Points from Revanth Reddy’s Speech:

♦ Concerns Over Parliamentary Seat Redistribution: The Chief Minister questioned the rationale behind parliamentary seat redistribution based on population, arguing that southern states, which have long implemented family planning policies and robust welfare programs, are now being unfairly penalized.

♦ Telangana’s Economic Growth: Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s "Telangana Rising" vision, aimed at comprehensive and inclusive development. He reiterated the state’s goal of transforming Hyderabad into a global city.

♦ Investment Boom: Telangana has become a hub for international investments, securing ₹1.82 lakh crore at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.

♦ Welfare Initiatives: The state government is successfully balancing industrial growth with welfare measures, including:

24-hour free electricity for farmers

₹12,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa

₹12,000 annual support for landless families through Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa

₹500 per quintal bonus for crops

Loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh, benefiting 25 lakh farmer families with ₹21,000 crore in debt relief

♦ Social Justice Policies: Telangana is the first state to conduct a comprehensive caste survey and initiate SC sub-categorization based on a Supreme Court directive. The government has declared February 4 as Telangana Social Justice Day to reinforce its commitment to equitable resource allocation for BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities.

♦ Economic Performance: According to the Union Government’s latest economic survey, Telangana has the lowest inflation rate in India and leads in per capita income.

♦ Central Government’s Disparities: The CM questioned why the Union Government was not supporting states with strong economies, particularly southern states and non-BJP-led governments. He emphasized that Telangana achieving a $1 trillion economy would benefit India as a whole and urged the Center to extend its cooperation.

Revanth Reddy’s speech underlined the growing concerns of southern states over central policies, advocating for greater autonomy and cooperation to ensure their economic and political interests are protected.